UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian President Briefed On High Treason Case Against Senior Official - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:04 PM

Russian President Briefed on High Treason Case Against Senior Official - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fully briefed on the case of Alexander Vorobyov, aide to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, who has been detained on suspicion of high treason, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fully briefed on the case of Alexander Vorobyov, aide to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, who has been detained on suspicion of high treason, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday.

The Federal Security Service said Friday that Vorobyov had been detained. The court in Moscow then had him arrested for two months.

"Of course, the president has all the necessary information on this issue," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Putin had not spoken to the presidential envoy, Nikolai Tsukanov.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin All Court

Recent Stories

Macron's Envoy to Visit Tehran to Discuss JCPOA - ..

1 minute ago

Cruise ship in Venice near-miss weeks after dock i ..

2 minutes ago

29 die as bus plunges off India's 'highway to hell ..

2 minutes ago

Hala China celebrates first anniversary, signs six ..

21 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA&#039;s Instagram photo contests an ..

36 minutes ago

Lahore-Mianwali train to be inaugurated on July 19 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.