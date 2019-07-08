Russian President Briefed on High Treason Case Against Senior Official - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fully briefed on the case of Alexander Vorobyov, aide to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, who has been detained on suspicion of high treason, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday

The Federal Security Service said Friday that Vorobyov had been detained. The court in Moscow then had him arrested for two months.

"Of course, the president has all the necessary information on this issue," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Putin had not spoken to the presidential envoy, Nikolai Tsukanov.