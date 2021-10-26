Russian President Congratulates Austrian Leadership on Neutrality Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on the national day of neutrality

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on the national day of neutrality.

"Accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday of the Republic of Austria � the day of the adoption of the constitutional law on permanent neutrality," Putin said in a letter, posted by the Russian Embassy in Vienna to Facebook.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that continuing bilateral dialogue and constructive cooperation in various spheres would be in the interest of the countries' peoples and the European continent.

Austria was under German control shortly before World War II broke out and was occupied at the end of the war by Allied forces until October 26, 1955, when the parliament passed a constitutional law that enshrined its neutral status.