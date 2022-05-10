Russian President Congratulates Gagloev on Election as South Ossetian President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Tuesday Alan Gagloev on his election as South Ossetian president and expressed the hope that the countries will further develop relations.

Earlier in the day, Gagloev, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party, overtook the incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, in the presidential race with 54.

2% of the votes after 97% of all ballots had been counted.

"I hope that your work in this high post will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between our countries, based on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

Putin noted that Russia will continue to provide support to South Ossetia in issues of socio-economic development and national security.