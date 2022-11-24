Russian President Congratulates New Iraqi Prime Minister on Assuming Office - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and congratulated him on taking office, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and congratulated him on taking office, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Sudani.

In addition to the telegram sent earlier, Vladimir Putin once again congratulated Mohammed Al-Sudani on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Iraq," the statement said.

Both leaders noted the traditionally friendly and constructive nature of bilateral cooperation, and also expressed a mutual understanding on the future relations in various spheres. In addition, special attention was paid to the prospects for expanding trade and economic ties.