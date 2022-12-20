Russian President Congratulates President of Brazil on Election Victory - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Lula won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by a close margin.

"During a telephone conversation with the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, congratulated him on his election victory and on the eve of his official inauguration scheduled for January 1, 2023, wished him success in public activities," the statement said.

"Both sides expressed confidence that the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership will continue to develop successfully in all areas, as well as cooperation in the international arena, including within the framework of BRICS," the statement read.

