Russian President, Government Keep Food Prices Under Control - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the federal government keep the situation with food prices under control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday

Last week, the Russian government implemented a set of measures to address the surge in prices for food.

Last week, the Russian government implemented a set of measures to address the surge in prices for food.

According to Russia's state statistics service, prices for eggs and vegetables kept growing in the period between December 15 and 21, while sunflower oil and sugar fell in price after suppliers and retail chains signed agreements on price stabilization.

"The matter is certainly under constant control of the president and the government, you know that they regularly monitor the situation," Peskov said, when asked if Putin continues following developments related to food prices.

