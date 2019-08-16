UrduPoint.com
Russian President, Indian Prime Minister To Hold Talks On September 4 - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks on September 4, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"On September 4, bilateral talks with Indian prime minister Modi will be held on the sidelines of the forum, they will take up most of the day," Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov said that the two leaders were expected to have a discussion and sign agreements. Modi will be awarded the Order of St. Andrew, Ushakov added.

