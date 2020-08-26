Russian President, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Crisis in Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have discussed the crisis in Libya, calling for the soonest possible resumption of a dialogue between the warring Libyan parties, the Kremlin said in a press release on Wednesday.

Putin and Conte spoke on the phone, with the call initiated by Italy, according to the Kremlin.

"With regard to the crisis in Libya, it has been noted that [the crisis] has no military solution and must be settled exclusively via political and diplomatic tools. The need was stated for the soonest possible resumption of the inter-Libyan dialogue," the press release read.