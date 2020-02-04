UrduPoint.com
Russian President, King Of Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have discussed cooperation within OPEC+ during the recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"In general, cooperation within OPEC+ was, in fact, touched upon during President Putin's phone conversation with the king of Saudi Arabia," Peskov said at a press conference, adding that Russia was ready for such cooperation.

Peskov also said that Russia could participate in the emergency OPEC meeting in February.

"Of course, if such meetings are held, Russia can be represented at some level, as it was before," Peskov added.

