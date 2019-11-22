(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will welcome Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Kremlin for talks on Friday.

The 55-year-old First Lady of Azerbaijan started her official visit to Moscow on Thursday by paying tribute to unknown soldiers who fell in WWII.

She braved the autumn chill to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the garden outside Kremlin walls.

On Saturday, Aliyeva is expected to open a pavilion dedicated to her Central Asian nation at VDNKh, one of the city's oldest trade shows in Moscow's northeast. She will be accompanied by Russian parliamentary speaker Valentina Matviyenko.