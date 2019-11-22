UrduPoint.com
Russian President Meets Azerbaijan's First Vice President For Talks On Friday

Russian President Meets Azerbaijan's First Vice President for Talks on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will welcome Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Kremlin for talks on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will welcome Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Kremlin for talks on Friday.

The 55-year-old First Lady of Azerbaijan started her official visit to Moscow on Thursday by paying tribute to unknown soldiers who fell in WWII.

She braved the autumn chill to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the garden outside Kremlin walls.

On Saturday, Aliyeva is expected to open a pavilion dedicated to her Central Asian nation at VDNKh, one of the city's oldest trade shows in Moscow's northeast. She will be accompanied by Russian parliamentary speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

More Stories From World

