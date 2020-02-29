UrduPoint.com
Russian President Offers Iran Help In Containing New Coronavirus - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered Iran assistance in containing the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, in a phone call with President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered Iran assistance in containing the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, in a phone call with President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin expressed to Hassan Rouhani his sympathy for the victims of the coronavirus infection outbreak in Iran and offered help in scaling it back," the press release read.

Iran is one of the main coronavirus hotbeds outside China, where the infection rate has been in decline. The number of those infected in the Islamic Republic reached 593 on Saturday. Forty-three people have died and more than 120 recovered.

