Russian President, Omani Sultan Discuss Economic Cooperation Over Phone Talks - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq have discussed economic cooperation between the countries during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"During this first high-level bilateral contact since the establishment of diplomatic relations, a detailed review of the state of and prospects for the development of Russian-Omani cooperation was carried out.

Particular attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects, including in the transport and logistics sector," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The sides also exchanged views on the situation in the middle East, as well as agreed to continue personal contacts and dialogue at various levels, the statement added.

