Russian President Orders Assessment of Persecution of Journalists, Activists in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the authorities to study, and give a legal assessment of, the criminal prosecution of public figures, journalists and human rights activists in Ukraine, according to an order published by the Kremlin on Friday.

"The Russian Investigative Committee, together with the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Commissioner for Human Rights and Civic Chamber must carry out a legal assessment of the facts of illegal criminal prosecution, as well as the violation of rights and freedoms, of public figures, journalists and human rights activists in Ukraine," the president's order read.

Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, Human Rights Council Chairman Valery Fadeyev, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova and Civic Chamber Secretary Lydia Mikheeva were assigned responsibility for executing of the relevant instruction. The report must be submitted by March 1 this year.