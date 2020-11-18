UrduPoint.com
Russian President Putin Concerned Over Increasing COVID-19 Mortality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Wednesday concerns over the increasing coronavirus death rate.

Earlier in the day, Russia's coronavirus response center reported 20,985 COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours and a new single-day record of 456 fatalities.

"The number of detected cases keeps growing, we see the figures. Unfortunately, the number of grave complications keeps growing as well. The most disturbing thing is that the death rate keeps increasing," Putin told the Russian government.

Russia Vladimir Putin Government Coronavirus

