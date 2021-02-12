Russian President Putin Has Perfect Health, Gets Vaccines to Stay Healthy - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has perfect health and undergoes vaccinations to maintain good health, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president, thank God, has excellent health.

And vaccines are given to maintain [his] good health. That is all I can tell you," Peskov told reporters when asked when the Russian leader received a flu vaccine and whether he is going to get it now.

Earlier in February, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin would make an announcement when he was inoculated against the coronavirus.