Russian President Putin Legalizes Distance Voting Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law on Saturday to allow mail-in and other forms of distance voting in elections and referendums.

The law has been published by the official website dedicated to Russian legal information for the public.

The legislation also allows candidates to collect voter signatures online, using the state website Gosuslugi.

Lawmaker Dmitry Vyatkin, from the ruling United Russia party, said earlier that the bill did not cover the voting on constitutional amendments, which was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.