Russian President Putin Not Planning Meeting On COVID-19 With Moscow Mayor - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:41 PM

Russian President Putin Not Planning Meeting on COVID-19 With Moscow Mayor - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains contact with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who also heads the State Council's coronavirus response group, but does not currently plan any bilateral meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Media reports have recently emerged about the alleged plans to meet for discussing the COVID-19 situation in the Russian capital.

"No, there are no such plans for the near future," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans a meeting with Sobyanin.

"On the other hand, Sergei Semyonovich [Sobyanin] heads a unit of the governmental response center, he works with regions directly, this is why he certainly maintains constant contact with the president. If there is no meeting, this does not mean they do not communicate. They communicate all the time, every day," Peskov specified.

More Stories From World

