Russian President Putin Says Number Of IT Crimes Increased Tenfold In Past Six Years

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Russian President Putin Says Number of IT Crimes Increased Tenfold in Past Six Years

The number of IT crimes increased tenfold in the past six years, which can trigger a boost in swindlers' activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The number of IT crimes increased tenfold in the past six years, which can trigger a boost in swindlers' activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As for the crimes committed in the IT sector, their number increased by over 10 times in the past six years.

Obviously, technologies are developing rapidly. Unfortunately, we cannot keep up, but we understand that the future belongs to developing online trade and online services, including financial services. Technologies are updating and changing rapidly, and the 'mission field' for crimes and different swindlers keeps growing as well, unfortunately," Putin told the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

More Stories From World

