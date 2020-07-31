Russian President Putin Signs Law Lowering Taxes for IT Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law on implementing a tax maneuver in the IT industry and simplifying the procedure for recognizing individuals as tax residents of Russia, according to the official legal information portal.

In late June, Putin suggested lowering corporate tax for IT companies from 20 percent to 3 percent and reducing insurance premiums rate from 14 to 7.6 percent for an unlimited period of time. The law drafted by the government envisages that the regulation will enter in force on January 1, 2021.

Under the law, such preferences are intended for businesses that generate 90 percent of their income from the sale of software and services for its development and implementation.

In addition, the tax maneuver covers Russian design centers developing electronic products, as well as software developers, including in the field of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the law is set to allow individuals who have stayed in the country for 90 to 182 days to register as Russian tax residents on the basis of an application submitted to a tax office in any form along with a personal tax declaration. This will make it possible to attract to Russia individuals who are ready to work in the country, develop business and become tax residents.