Russian President Putin Signs Law On Multi-Day Voting In Elections Of All Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russian President Putin Signs Law on Multi-Day Voting in Elections of All Levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Federal law enabling multi-day voting in elections of all levels. The relevant document was published on Friday on the official legal information portal.

The multi-day voting format will now be applicable not only to local elections but also to elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

Under decision of the electoral commission, the vote in elections and referendums can be held during several days in a row, but no more than three days. The vote count will start immediately after the closure of polling places on the last day of voting.

Russians will still be able to cast ballots outside the electoral commissions' buildings.

In case of the multi-day voting in an election, there will be no early voting or absentee voting.

More Stories From World

