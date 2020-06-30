UrduPoint.com
Russian President Putin To Deliver Televised Address To Nation On Tuesday - Kremlin

Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a new address to the nation later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Yes, Putin will deliver a televised address to Russians today," Peskov told reporters, noting that this will happen at around 2.00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 GMT).

The Kremlin spokesman did not say anything about the topic of the address.

Your Thoughts and Comments

