Russian President Putin to Deliver Televised Address to Nation on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a new address to the nation later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, Putin will deliver a televised address to Russians today," Peskov told reporters, noting that this will happen at around 2.00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 GMT).

The Kremlin spokesman did not say anything about the topic of the address.