UrduPoint.com

Russian President Putin To Discuss Development Of Domestic Tourism With Government Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Russian President Putin to Discuss Development of Domestic Tourism With Government Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with the Russian government on Tuesday to discuss the development of domestic tourism in 2023, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov will make reports on the development of domestic tourism to the head of state.

The meeting participants will also consider a number of current issues.

Since fall, the Ministry of Economic Development has been developing tourism in Russia instead of the Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism). The agency's functions were transferred to the ministry after Rostourism, which had been operating in Russia for 18 years, was dissolved in October 2022 in line with Putin's decree.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin October Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

9 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

9 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

9 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

9 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

9 hours ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.