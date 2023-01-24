Russian President Putin to Discuss Development of Domestic Tourism With Government Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with the Russian government on Tuesday to discuss the development of domestic tourism in 2023, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov will make reports on the development of domestic tourism to the head of state.

The meeting participants will also consider a number of current issues.

Since fall, the Ministry of Economic Development has been developing tourism in Russia instead of the Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism). The agency's functions were transferred to the ministry after Rostourism, which had been operating in Russia for 18 years, was dissolved in October 2022 in line with Putin's decree.