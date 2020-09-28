(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the leader of Kyrgyzstan, in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday, with ongoing efforts to boost trade and integration expected to be on the agenda of talks.

The Kremlin's press department confirmed the meeting on Friday, adding that both leaders would also discuss the potential for further cooperation in the economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Jeenbekov was one of the world leaders who traveled to Moscow for the Victory Parade on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

However, the president did not attend the parade after two positive tests for COVID-19 were identified among the Kyrgyz delegation.

The Kyrgyz president held telephone talks with Putin on June 26, with both parties discussing how Moscow and Bishkek can cooperate in efforts to combat the coronavirus disease pandemic.