Russian President Putin to Receive Credentials From 24 Ambassadors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Tuesday receive credentials from 24 foreign ambassadors, including from South Korea, Egypt and Serbia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The ceremony will traditionally take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The credentials will be presented by the ambassadors of Uruguay, Algeria, Egypt, Mongolia, Portugal, Libya, Mali, New Zealand, Armenia, Colombia, Tanzania, the Philippines, Moldova, Serbia, Senegal, Cyprus, Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Kuwait, Nepal, Belarus, South Korea and Venezuela.