UrduPoint.com

Russian President Putin To Receive Credentials From 24 Ambassadors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Russian President Putin to Receive Credentials From 24 Ambassadors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Tuesday receive credentials from 24 foreign ambassadors, including from South Korea, Egypt and Serbia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The ceremony will traditionally take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The credentials will be presented by the ambassadors of Uruguay, Algeria, Egypt, Mongolia, Portugal, Libya, Mali, New Zealand, Armenia, Colombia, Tanzania, the Philippines, Moldova, Serbia, Senegal, Cyprus, Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Kuwait, Nepal, Belarus, South Korea and Venezuela.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Kuwait Armenia Mali Vladimir Putin Algeria Belarus Portugal Tanzania South Korea Serbia Sudan Senegal Philippines Cyprus Congo Colombia Libya Moldova Mongolia Nepal Venezuela Uruguay Uganda From New Zealand

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

5 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

5 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

5 hours ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

5 hours ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.