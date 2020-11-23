UrduPoint.com
Russian President Putin To Receive Foreign Ambassadors' Credentials On Tuesday - Kremlin

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:29 PM

Russian President Putin to Receive Foreign Ambassadors' Credentials on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"On November 24, the president of the Russian Federation will accept credentials form the newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states. The ceremony will be held in the Aleksandrovsky reception hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, in a traditional way," the Kremlin said in a statement.

