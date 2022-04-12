UrduPoint.com

Russian President Putin Warns The West

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Russian President Putin warns the west

Vladimir Putin says the sanctions are total, the isolation is complete but the Soviet Union is still first in space.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Tuesday that attempts to isolate Moscow would fail, citing the success of the Soviet space programme as evidence that Russia could achieve spectacular leaps forward in tough conditions.

Russia says it will never again depend on the West after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions on it to punish Putin for his Feb. 24 order for what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Sixty one years to the day since the Soviet Union’s Yuri Gagarin blasted off into the history books by becoming the first man in space, Putin travelled to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, 3,450 miles (5550 km) east of Moscow.

“The sanctions were total, the isolation was complete but the Soviet Union was still first in space,” Putin said, according to Russian state television.

“We don’t intend to be isolated,” Putin said. “It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world – especially such a vast country as Russia.”

Russia’s Cold War space successes such as Gagarin’s flight and the 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite from earth, have a particular pertinence for Russia: both events shocked the United States.

The launch of Sputnik 1 prompted the United States to create NASA in a bid to catch up with Moscow.

Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia – including via the NATO military alliance – and that Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine from persecution.

He said on Tuesday that the had no doubts Russia would achieve all of its objectives in Ukraine – a conflict he cast as both inevitable and essential to defend Russia in the long term.

“Its goals are absolutely clear and noble,” Putin said. “It’s clear that we didn’t have a choice. It was the right decision.”

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia’s economy is on track to contract by more than 10% in 2022, the biggest fall in gross domestic product since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Man Vladimir Putin Alliance United States TV All From

Recent Stories

WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in ..

WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in 2022 to 3% From 4.7% - Report

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formati ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formation of cabinet

12 minutes ago
 SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop che ..

SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop cheques among students

12 minutes ago
 Three new corona cases reported in RWP

Three new corona cases reported in RWP

12 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complai ..

Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complaints of electricity's consumers ..

12 minutes ago
 DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.