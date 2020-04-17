A total of 66 percent of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin's policies as the head of state, which is one percentage point less than a week ago, a poll taken by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) A total of 66 percent of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin's policies as the head of state, which is one percentage point less than a week ago, a poll taken by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (FOM) showed on Friday.

On April 10, FOM said that 67 percent of Russians believed that Putin was doing his job well, and 63 percent of the respondents said that he was a trustworthy political figure.

The new survey showed that 61 percent of Russian citizens had confidence in Putin, and 25 percent felt the opposite.

At the same time, 18 percent of respondents said that the president was not doing his job as the country's leader well.

If elections to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, were held this Sunday, 32 percent of Russians would vote for the ruling United Russia party, another 10 percent for the Communist Party, 8 percent for the Liberal Democratic Party, 4 percent for the Fair Russia party and 10 percent for another party.

The poll by FOM was conducted from April 10-12 among 4,000 respondents in Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.