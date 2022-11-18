UrduPoint.com

Russian President, Qatari Emir Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed trade and economic cooperation and joint investment projects in a telephone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed trade and economic cooperation and joint investment projects in a telephone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation were discussed, including the further implementation of joint projects in the investment and infrastructure spheres. Mutual interest was confirmed in continuing close coordination in the energy sector, including in order to ensure the necessary balance and stability in the global gas market," the statement read.

