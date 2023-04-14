Russian President Ratifies Agreements on Extradition, Legal Cooperation With Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified on Friday an agreement between Russia and Syria on mutual assistance in criminal cases, as well as an agreement on the extradition of citizens who have committed crimes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified on Friday an agreement between Russia and Syria on mutual assistance in criminal cases, as well as an agreement on the extradition of citizens who have committed crimes.

The agreements were signed on June 29 in St. Petersburg. Both documents were ratified by the Syrian parliament on September 29.

The agreement on mutual assistance in criminal proceedings is designed to ensure more effective cooperation between the two countries in the field of combating crime. In particular, the treaty regulates the scope of legal assistance and the procedure for conducting searches and arrests.

The second treaty regulates the procedure for the extradition of persons from the territory of one state to the territory of another for committing crimes.