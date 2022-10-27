Russian President Says No Unity Among Western Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no unity among Western countries, but that they had taken a number of steps to deepen the rifts in the world over the recent years and months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no unity among Western countries, but that they had taken a number of steps to deepen the rifts in the world over the recent years and months.

"There is no unity in the West, as it is clear that it is a complex conglomerate.

And this West has taken a number of steps toward escalation in recent years and especially months," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club.

The president noted that Western countries are the ones that have escalated the situation in Ukraine, stood behind provocations around Taiwan and destabilized international food and energy markets.