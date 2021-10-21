Russian President Says Teaching Gender Transitioning To Children 'Terrible'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:43 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized the Western practice of teaching gender change to children
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized the Western practice of teaching gender change to children.
"It's terrible when children in the West are taught the idea that a boy can become a girl," the Russian leader told a press conference.