Russian President Says Teaching Gender Transitioning To Children 'Terrible'

Russian President Says Teaching Gender Transitioning to Children 'Terrible'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized the Western practice of teaching gender change to children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized the Western practice of teaching gender change to children.

"It's terrible when children in the West are taught the idea that a boy can become a girl," the Russian leader told a press conference.

