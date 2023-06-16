UrduPoint.com

Russian President Says Zelenskyy Covers For Neo-Nazis With His Actions

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is covering up for neo-Nazis with his actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is covering up for neo-Nazis with his actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today they are using neo-Nazis in Ukraine. They have forgotten that they are neo-Nazis. Nobody remembers, nobody says a word, nobody says anything. They put a well-known person in charge of the whole neo-Nazi cabal, and they go on. Nobody hears anything. You and I have just seen this video that I asked you to show, where the Bandera activists go out under a Nazi flag and kill people.

Do you think anyone will play it for them? No. It will be an information blockade, because this mechanism is used in the fight against us," Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president added that energy, food, and financial instruments are also being used in the fight against Russia.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

