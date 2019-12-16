Under a law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, private citizens will no longer have to pay transaction fees when transferring money from one regional office of any bank to another

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Under a law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, private citizens will no longer have to pay transaction fees when transferring money from one regional office of any bank to another.

CEO of Russia's largest bank Sberbank Herman Gref told reporters in the fall that Sberbank was working on getting rid of these transaction fees and would scrap these fees entirely in 2020. Gref pointed out, however, that only 5 percent of transactions were covered by fees while the rest were free.

The law will enter force six months after signing.