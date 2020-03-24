UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian President Talks To Chief Doctor Of Hospital For Coronavirus Patients

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Russian President Talks to Chief Doctor of Hospital for Coronavirus Patients

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the hospital in the south of Moscow, where the coronavirus patients are treated, in a conversation with the chief doctor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the hospital in the south of Moscow, where the coronavirus patients are treated, in a conversation with the chief doctor.

"Everyone is really running like clockwork, like a good mechanism that is running properly.

It is obvious that the people know what to do, how to do it, they have everything, they are using effectively the equipment, devices, means they have," the president said.

Putin thanked the chief doctor, Denis Protsenko, for organizing the work in the hospital.

"This is a good example of how this kind of work should be organized," the president said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Doctor Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

10 minutes ago

3 held for selling surgical face masks on high pri ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court grants interim bail to former senato ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan appeals philanthropists ..

5 minutes ago

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested p ..

57 minutes ago

DPO distributes corona protection kits among polic ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.