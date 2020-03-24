Russian President Talks to Chief Doctor of Hospital for Coronavirus Patients

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the hospital in the south of Moscow, where the coronavirus patients are treated, in a conversation with the chief doctor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the hospital in the south of Moscow, where the coronavirus patients are treated, in a conversation with the chief doctor.

"Everyone is really running like clockwork, like a good mechanism that is running properly.

It is obvious that the people know what to do, how to do it, they have everything, they are using effectively the equipment, devices, means they have," the president said.

Putin thanked the chief doctor, Denis Protsenko, for organizing the work in the hospital.

"This is a good example of how this kind of work should be organized," the president said.