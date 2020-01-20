UrduPoint.com
Russian President To Appoint Prime Minister, Cabinet Members After Duma's Approval - Draft

The prime minister, as well as members of the Russian government, will be appointed by the country's president after they are approved by the State Duma, according to the presidential draft amendment to the constitution, published in the electronic database of the lower house of Russia's parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The prime minister, as well as members of the Russian government, will be appointed by the country's president after they are approved by the State Duma, according to the presidential draft amendment to the constitution, published in the electronic database of the lower house of Russia's parliament.

"There is a proposal to introduce into the Russian Constitution's provisions establishing the procedure for the appointment of the Russian prime minister, his deputies, changes according to which candidates for these positions are appointed by the Russian president after approval by the State Duma," according to the explanatory note to the document.

This is done "in order to increase the effectiveness of interaction between the representative and executive branches of government, to strengthen the role of the State Duma and parliamentary parties, as well as to increase the responsibility of members of the Russian government," it said.

