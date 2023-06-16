UrduPoint.com

Russian President To Deliver Speech At SPIEF Plenary Session

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Russian President to Deliver Speech at SPIEF Plenary Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is currently paying an official visit to Russia, will also speak at the session following Putin's address.

A plenary discussion is expected to take place after the speeches of the leaders. 

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

More Stories From World

