Russian President To Hold 'Direct Line' Special Television Program On June 30 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:30 AM

Russian President to Hold 'Direct Line' Special Television Program on June 30 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the special Q&A television program called "Direct Line" at the end of this month, the Kremlin has announced.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold the annual Direct Line on June 30. The programme will begin at 12 pm Moscow time [09:00 GMT] and will be broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, Public Television of Russia (OTR), and Mir tv channels and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii radio stations," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the release, anyone will be able to submit their questions for the show either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages, or through the show's website and social networks.

"The head of state will answer questions which are of concern for the country's citizens," the Kremlin said, adding that "Questions can be submitted from 12 pm local time on June 20 until the end of the programme on June 30."

More Stories From World

