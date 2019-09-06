UrduPoint.com
Russian President To Meet With Moldovan Counterpart On Saturday - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Russian President to Meet With Moldovan Counterpart on Saturday - Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, on September 7, the Kremlin's press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, on September 7, the Kremlin's press service said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting in Kremlin with Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who will be in Russia on a working visit.

During the negotiations, the sides will discuss the current issues of the Russia-Moldova cooperation," the press service said in its statement.

Relations between Russia and Moldova became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016, according to which Moldova completely opened its market for European goods, which caused Russia to introduce a temporary ban on some types of goods from Moldova.

Nevertheless, Moldovan officials, including Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu have been expressing Chisinau's intention to normalize relations with Moscow.

