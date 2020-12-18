Russian President to Take Part in Online Session CIS Leaders Council on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an online meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leaders on Friday.

The session will focus on cooperation within CIS and the coronavirus response.

The leaders of the CIS member states are expected to discuss prospects of CIS cooperation in trade, economy and culture, as well as exchange views on the regional and international issues.

During the videoconference, chaired by Kazakhstan, the CIS leaders are also set to adopt an updated concept of regional development and issue joint statements on international information security, the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and some other documents.