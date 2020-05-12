(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, have discussed the situation over the coronavirus pandemic during phone talks, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday.

"The situation around the coronavirus pandemic was also discussed. The sides agreed on further contacts between the relevant ministries and departments of the two states," the press service said.

The leaders also touched upon a range of bilateral issues, and drew attention to the need to step up trade and economic cooperation.

Russia has registered 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 232,243 and making the country second in the global number of cases, behind the United States. Meanwhile, the death toll in Russia has increased by 107 to 2,116, and the total number of recoveries has risen by 3,711 to 43,512.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan have not confirmed any cases of the disease so far.