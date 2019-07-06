UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday held phone talks, during which the leaders focused on importance of the settlement of the Syrian crisis and expressed concern over the recent developments in Libya, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"[The presidents] also stressed the importance of intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict in Syria, including within the framework of the Astana-format consultations," the statement said, adding that Putin and Erdogan also voiced their concern over the worsening situation in Libya.

The statement noted that the phone talks were held upon the initiative of the Turkish side.

