MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and direct interference of outside forces in the Venezuelan elections.

Venezuela became the first Latin American country to have its independence recognized by Russia on December 17, 1857.

Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Venezuela were established on March 14, 1945. The ties were interrupted on June 13, 1952, by decision of the Soviet government due to the absence of conditions for the normal work of Soviet representatives in Venezuela. On April 16, 1970, the two countries resumed diplomacy at the ambassadorial level.

In December 1991, Venezuela recognized Russia as the successor state of the Soviet Union.

The states signed the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and Venezuela on May 24, 1996, setting a legal foundation for their bilateral relations.

Moscow and Caracas have been intensively developing a political dialogue, working together to expand and diversify bilateral ties in various fields and boost their strategic partnership.

Two of the most important milestones for these two countries were the first-ever visit of a Russian president to Venezuela in November 2008, and the visit of the Russian prime minister to Venezuela's capital, Caracas, in April 2010. These visits gave a new impetus to the strategic partnership in the political, trade and economic, energy, financial, scientific, defense industry, and other fields.

These visits also yielded more than 40 cooperation agreements on culture, higher education, sports, as well as on mutual recognition and the equivalence of diplomas.

Then-newly-elected President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro paid his first official visit to Russia in July 2013. He took part in the second summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) participating states where he met with Putin. These talks reaffirmed Caracas and Moscow's mutual desire to continue gradually deepening their strategic partnership.

In January 2015, Putin and Maduro met during the latter's brief visit to Russia as part of his tour of oil-producing countries.

On May 9, 2015, the Venezuelan president attended celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory.

That same year, the two leaders met in September on the sidelines of ceremonies in Beijing marking the end of World War II, and later in November during the third GECF summit in Tehran.

In October 2016, the Russian and Venezuelan leaders held talks on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.

Putin met with Maduro in Moscow on October 4, 2017, to discuss bilateral, political, trade and economic cooperation. Maduro also took part in the Russian Energy Week forum during his trip.

On July 9, 2018, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Maduro had a brief conversation in Ankara before the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Maduro paid another working visit to Russia on December 5, 2018. During negotiations at the highest level, the parties focused on deepening trade, and economic and financial cooperation.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez paid working visits to Russia in March and August of this year, during which he met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

MINISTERIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY LEVEL CONTACTS

Intensive collaboration between the Russian and Venezuelan foreign ministers continue to form a significant part of the bilateral political dialogue.

On March 14, 2019, Lavrov held a conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, on the sidelines of the 62nd session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna.

On May 5 of the same year, Arreaza paid a working visit to Moscow.

Consultations between foreign ministries on the international issues and bilateral relations are held on a systematic basis. The countries also develop interparliamentary and interministerial contacts.

In July 2019, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov came to Venezuela to take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement. During his visit to Caracas, Ryabkov was received by Maduro, Rodriguez and Arreaza.

The finance and energy ministers of the two countries also hold regular meetings.

Russia advocates the peaceful settlement of disagreements in Venezuela and is completely against any external interference � military, political, financial, economic or otherwise � that aims to overthrow Maduro's government.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. Turkey, as well as China, Cuba, Bolivia, Russia and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Russia-Venezuela relations in the trade, economic and investment fields are developing steadily. Russian companies such as energy giant Rosneft, Gazprombank, energy holding company Inter RAO and the Rostec state corporation actively operate in the Venezuelan market. The foundation of investment cooperation is joint energy projects, primarily the exploitation of oil and gas reserves.

Russia and Venezuela are discussing joint projects in various fields, such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, nuclear medicine and peaceful outer space. In recent years, even, Venezuelan representatives have been participating in the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Bilateral trade increased during the 2015-2018 period. According to the Russian Federal Customs Service, Russia's trade with Venezuela in 2018 totaled $85.2 million, a 24.7 percent increase when compared to 2017. Russian exports to Venezuela amounted to $84 million, while imports totaled $1.2 million.

In the first six months of 2019, trade between the two countries amounted to $37.8 million. Russia exported $37.3 million worth of goods, while imports from Venezuela reached a value of $559,900.

Russian exports to Venezuela mainly include food and agricultural products, chemical industry products, machinery, equipment and transport vehicles, and others. Imports comprise mainly food and agricultural products.

According to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Russia exported 257,200 tonnes of wheat to Venezuela in 2018. The republic is also interested in importing corn, rice, rapeseed, sunflower and sorghum, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

In May 2019, Russian enterprises received permission to supply beef, pork and poultry meat.

The main mechanism for developing trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Venezuela is the Intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan High-Level Commission, established on December 23, 2002. The latest meeting of the commission was held in Moscow on April 5, 2019.

Defense industry cooperation between the two countries is developing on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed in May 2001 during then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's visit to Moscow.

The first defense contracts were signed in Caracas in 2005. A contract to supply Russian AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles was signed in May 2005, which were delivered to the Venezuelan army the following year. Mi-family helicopters, Tor-M1 missile systems, Su-family fighters, and other weapons and military equipment have since also been sent.

In 2006, the parties signed a contract for the construction of a helicopter maintenance and repair center, which opened in 2013, as well as a plant to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles and ammunition. The plant is expected to begin operating in 2020-2021.

Traditionally, the defense ministers of Russia and Venezuela negotiate on the sidelines of the Moscow Conference on International Security. In April 2019, the Venezuelan defense minister was unable to attend the conference this past April, and the defense ministers met in August.

Also in August, Venezuelan soldiers took part in the international military games Army-2019, which were held in Russia.

Cooperation in the educational, cultural and humanitarian fields also plays an crucial role in bilateral relations. The number of student exchanges and contacts between scientists and artists are growing, and has contributed to the increase of mutual understanding and sympathy.

The Russian government provides Venezuelans with budget quotas in Russian universities.

In November 2018, Russian representatives took part in Venezuela's 14th International Book Festival in Caracas.

In 2018, Russia donated 110 sets of specialized medicines and medical equipment intended for 10 leading clinics in five of Venezuela's largest cities, including the capital. In 2019, two large batches of medication were delivered to Venezuela thanks to a Russian contribution to the World Health Organization.

