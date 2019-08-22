UrduPoint.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin Believes In Implementation Of Nord Stream 2 Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:46 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he hoped the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project would be implemented

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he hoped the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project would be implemented.

"Europe is interested in receiving European gas. I think the project will be implemented," Putin said at a press conference after talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

The Russian president added that whether the project would be fully implemented or not depended not on Russia, but on its European partners, citing the attempts by the United States to convince European countries to buy US gas.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The United States has been consistently trying to undermine the project, threatening everyone involved with sanctions.

