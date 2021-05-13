UrduPoint.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize - Applicant

Thu 13th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Nobel Committee has included Russian President Vladimir Putin in the list of candidates for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, which currently comprises 286 people, Russian writer Sergey Komkov, who nominated Putin for the prize, told Sputnik.

The writer said that he sent a related application to the Nobel Committee in Oslo on September 9, 2020, and it was received the next day.

According to Komkov, he received a reply saying that the candidate he nominated has been included in the list for the prize. The Nobel Committee has also noted that while "the total number of nominees this year is still under consideration, the preliminary number stands at 286 people," Komkov argued.

The writer recalled that Putin was also included in the list of candidates for the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize when 278 people were nominated.

