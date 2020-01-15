Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that Russia's defense capabilities were ensured for many years to come

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that Russia's defense capabilities were ensured for many years to come.

"[Russia] took steps to strengthen national security in a timely manner.

For the first time in the history of nuclear weapons, we are not chasing anyone. On the contrary, other countries have yet to create weapons that Russia possesses. The country's defense capabilities are ensured for years to come," Putin said.