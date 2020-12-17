Russian President Vladimir Putin Starts His Annual Big Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his traditional end-of-year news conference on Thursday by saying that he attaches great importance to such kind of events and values an opportunity to talk to Russian citizens directly

The practice of holding a large annual news conference was introduced by Putin during his first term as Russian president in 2001.

This year, Putin is speaking via a video link. Not only journalists, but also ordinary Russians are able to ask questions this time after the 2020 "Direct Line" Q&A session was canceled due to the pandemic.