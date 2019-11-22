UrduPoint.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Hold Big Press Conference December 19 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:10 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional big press conference on December 19, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his traditional big press conference on December 19, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The press conference will be held on December 19, 2019," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Last year, the traditional press conference was held on December 20 and lasted over three hours.

