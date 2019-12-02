UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi Launch 'historic' Russia-China Gas Pipeline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries.

"Today is remarkable, a truly historic event not only for the global energy market, but first of all for you and us, Russia and China," Putin said during a televised ceremony featuring the two leaders.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Gas Market Event All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

4 minutes ago

Prof Masood Rabbani gets additional charge of CUVA ..

6 minutes ago

Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Ka ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese delegation visits National Bank of Pakista ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi brings down curtain on UIM F2 Series in ..

41 minutes ago

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.