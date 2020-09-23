(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian president, according to the new draft law "On Government", will be able to dismiss any government member, including the prime minister, without dissolving the government, Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on State-Building and Legislation, said on Tuesday.

"The head of state may dismiss any member of the government, including the prime minister, without dissolving the government," the committee said in a statement.

According to the new procedure for forming a government, its members have the right to submit their resignations, which are accepted or rejected by the president, Krasheninnikov explained.

At the same time, the prime minister will have the right to submit proposals to the president to dismiss members of the government, as well as to impose disciplinary sanctions on them and to encourage them.

"The new procedure for forming the government is more transparent, since the approval of all members of the government will take place in public. Future ministers, for example, must first confirm their competence in the State Duma, answer questions from parliamentarians before being approved for office," Krasheninnikov said.

According to the lawmaker, the new mechanism takes into account the "pitfalls" and provides for measures that will not allow stopping the work of the executive branch in the event of a political crisis, if the State Duma does not approve members of the cabinet for a long time.