Russian President Wishes Success To New Zealand As Host Country Of Next APEC Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed an online summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday and wished success to New Zealand, which will host the APEC summit next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed an online summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday and wished success to New Zealand, which will host the APEC summit next year.

At the one-day online summit hosted by Malaysia, the leaders of APEC states focused on concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the issues of cooperation within the forum's framework. The summit resulted in the adoption of the 2020 Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

"Russia is determined to cooperate with all partners within the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

We will actively assist New Zealand that will preside over APEC next year. We wish success to our partners in New Zealand," Putin said on Friday.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is a regional economic forum that was established in 1989 to promote cooperation between the Asia-Pacific countries. The forum currently includes 21 states that aim to promote the sustainable economic growth of the region to achieve greater prosperity for their population. Russia joined APEC in 2012.

